Rafique, Pakistan’s former volleyball captain, living in abject poverty

LAHORE: Pakistan has produced several sports stars during the last seven decades but only a few received their due share of fame and fortune.

Many were forced to live a life of poverty. One of them is Pakistan’s former volleyball captain Mohammad Rafique. He won many awards in his career for the country. But today his medals, trophies and shields are not enough to earn him even a single day’s meal.

He gave his entire life to the sport and the country. He captained railways team for 11 years on the trot and participated in all the provincial and national volleyball events for 27 years.

After he hung his playing shoes, he started coaching young college boys and girls. Even at his falling age when he should be relaxing he still has to go out to coach for earning. He has produced several national and international players.

Rafique, now 82, with his wet and crying eyes told this scribe that he was named a national hero after the 1962 Asian Games in Indonesia. “But what use is that hero’s tag when I don’t have enough money even to pay the rent of a two-room room house I am living in?” he said.

“If players are not given due respect and honour, then youth will not turn towards sports,” he said.

Rafiq has appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for help. He said that he played for 27 years but he did not get any reward for it. “Injuries I received during competitions now cause a lot of pain,” Rafiq said and appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to give him a home so that he could spend the last part of his life in peace.