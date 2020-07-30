Payment of salaries to TDCP staff approved by Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

Lahore: The Punjab chief minister has approved payment of salaries to the employees of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood visited the newly-built building of TDCP near Ayub Chowk, Raiwind Road and made announcement payment of salaries to the employees on behalf of the chief minister. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourist spots all over Punjab have been closed which has reduced the income of TDCP manifold, therefore, payment of salaries to the staff have been largely disturbed for the last two months.

The adviser raised this issue before the chief minister who approved special payment plan for TDCP employees. The staff thanked the CM and the adviser for payment of salaries ahead of Eidul Aza.

The new building of TDCP near Ayub Chowk has been constructed under a development scheme of Punjab government. Asif Mehmood inspected all sections of TDCP offices while the TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar briefed him about the departmental matters.

For the first time, the TDCP offices have been shifted in its own building due to Sardar Usman Buzdar’s keen interest in the promotion of tourism, said the adviser. He said that TDCP’s own building would be an important milestone in developing tourism industry in Punjab. All possible steps would be taken for the welfare of the TDCP employees, vowed the adviser.