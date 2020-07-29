State-run TV case: IHC seeks comments from Information Ministry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: On a petition challenging the appointment of board members of the state-run TV, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought detailed comments from the Information Ministry and the state broadcaster.
The court also clubbed all identical petitions related to the state-run TV and adjourned the hearing till August 21.
ISLAMABAD: On a petition challenging the appointment of board members of the state-run TV, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought detailed comments from the Information Ministry and the state broadcaster.
The court also clubbed all identical petitions related to the state-run TV and adjourned the hearing till August 21.