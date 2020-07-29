close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
Obaid Abrar Khan
July 29, 2020

State-run TV case: IHC seeks comments from Information Ministry

National

ISLAMABAD: On a petition challenging the appointment of board members of the state-run TV, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought detailed comments from the Information Ministry and the state broadcaster.

The court also clubbed all identical petitions related to the state-run TV and adjourned the hearing till August 21.

