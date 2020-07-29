Markets closed down in Multan

MULTAN: All small and big markets remained closed in connection with 10 days lockdown announced by the government to avoid spread of COVID-19 in Multan and the South Punjab cities on Tuesday. On the other hand, traders rejected sudden lockdown schedule and termed it a economic murder of the traders. The traders protested against the government’s announcement and said it would increase their financial loss.

The people from different walks of life strongly reacted over the sudden lockdown announcement. They said that they were unable to store food and other articles. The families moving in small closed markets were of the view that they were facing problems in shopping.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown was observed in Multan city busiest areas, including Bosan Road, Gardezi Market, Gulgasht, Shalimar, Goal Bagh, Chungi No 9, Kutchehry Road, Chowk Ghanta Ghar, Hussain Agahi, Chowk Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Circular Road, Pak Gate, Delhi Gate, Bohar Gate, Nawan Shehr, Dera Adda, Gujjar Khada, Cantonment and other areas.

reacting over the lockdown, All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran chairman Khawaja Shafiq denounced the lockdown announcement. He said traders were suffering a lot due to unsold Eid stocks. He said that the government had failed in implementing corona SOPs.