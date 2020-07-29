CM Usman Buzdar pays surprise visit to different areas without protocol, security

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of the provincial metropolis without protocol or security late Tuesday night for three hours.

During the visit, he telephonically directed the deputy commissioner to shift people found sleeping in a park near Liberty to a shelter home. The CM also reviewed the steps taken for implementation of smart lockdown and, while expressing indignation over the presence of garbage in some areas, telephonically directed the LWMC officials to improve the cleanliness arrangements.