KP youth to get Rs1 bn for launching businesses

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Tuesday that 90,000 youth from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had submitted applications for loan under the Kamyab Jawan Programme Project.

He was speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the cheques distribution among the skilled youth at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here. The special assistant said that Rs1 billion had been allocated for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get start businesses.

Usman Dar said that in the first phase, the youth would be provided financial assistance ranging from Rs0.1 million to Rs0.5 million according to their skills and experience from August 12 to enable them to stand on their feet and support their families. He said that in the second phase, the youth would get a monetary package of Rs0.5 million to Rs1 million for various businesses and trades they had skills and experience. In the third phase, he said the youth would be provided Rs1 million to Rs10 million.