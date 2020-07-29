Jinnah College for Women students clinch top positions in Peshawar HSSC exam results

PESHAWAR: The educational boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday declared results of Higher Secondary School Certificate examination.

In Peshawar, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar (BISEP) declared the result at a simple ceremony hosted in honour of the position holder students. They were given away prizes and commendation certificates on the occasion. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. A total of 117,825 students had been enrolled in both the parts of FA, FSc from BISEP. All of them were declared successful. The examinations could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The evaluation was made based on the previous results of the students.

All the overall three top positions were shared by four students of the Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar. Maryam Nadeem of the college clinched the overall top position in the board. She secured 1054 marks. Mahnoor Saleem and Fatima of the same college shared the second slot by obtaining 1035 marks. Ishmal Johar of the college bagged 1025 marks to stand third in the exam.Pre-Engineering Group’s Akbar Khanzada scored 1017 marks to stand first. He was followed by Muhammad Ali Afridi of the Islamia College Peshawar on second position by obtaining 999 marks. Aoha Roohi Amin stood third in the group by securing 993 marks.In the Humanities Group, Mohamad Umair of Islamia College Peshawar clinched the top position by securing 970 marks. He was followed by Zala Sheikh of the Jinnah College For Women with 966 marks, followed by Linta Khan of Hadaf College for Girls with 962 marks. In the General Science Group, Khizar Ali Shah of the Islamia College Peshawar got 980 marks to clinch top position. Shaour Ahmad stood second in the group by obtaining 974 marks, while Asad Khan stood third with 968 marks.