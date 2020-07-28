Covid-19 One dies in capital, no death in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died here in the federal capital in last 24 hours taking death toll from Islamabad Capital Territory to 164 while no death has been reported from Rawalpindi district due to the illness in last five days though a total of 274 patients have already lost their lives due to the disease in the district.

In last 24 hours, however only three new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 5,865 confirmed patients have so far been reported. It is worth mentioning here that less than five patients of COVID-19 in a day were reported from Rawalpindi after four months.

From ICT, however, another 43 patients have been tested positive for the illness in last 24 hours taking tally to 14,884 of which 12,253 have already recovered. The number of active cases of the disease is still 2467 in the federal capital while in Rawalpindi district, the number of active cases of COVID-19 has already reduced to 210.

The number of patients being tested positive for the illness has been registering a significant downward trend in Rawalpindi district for the last three weeks and it is being assumed that the virus has been contained.

In last 24 hours, no death due to COVID-19 has been reported from Rawalpindi district while only three new patients have been tested positive giving hope that population in the district may be able to get rid of the disease soon.

At present, only 37 patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 173 confirmed patients have been left in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.