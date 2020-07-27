Larkana Police arrest 11 absconders, recover weapons

SUKKUR: SSP Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangash has said the police have arrested 11 absconders, wanted in different cases, and recovered weapons from their possession during snap-checking in various areas of the city. Masood Bangash said the police had arrested Ashiq Khero, Ghulam Haider, Mureed Umrani, Sarang Kalihoro and others criminals, who were wanted in various cases. He said the law and order situation in Larkana was under control. He further said the police have set up check-posts to stop any illegal activity and movements of criminals. The SSP Larkana requested the people to cooperate with police and inform the police about the criminals and their gangs without any fear or hesitation to prevent any untoward situation in the city. Meanwhile, Bangash said he had taken action against the negligence of police and had removed two officials from their service, suspended three cops and sent 11 policemen behind the lockup.