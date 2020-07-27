close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

Two brothers killed, two others injured in Khairpur

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

SUKKUR: Two brothers were killed in a target killing incident and two others were injured during the same incident in Khairpur Nathan Shah. Reports said some unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire on two brothers, who were sitting at a local hotel and during the incident a primary school teacher Nazeer and a clerk in a degree college Mukhtiar Khonharo were also injured. The alleged criminals managed to escape after committing the killings. The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, while DSP Khairpur Nathan Shah said an investigation was underway to trace out the killers.

