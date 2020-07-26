Justice Faez Isa case: Three more review petitions filed in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Bar Council, Balochistan Bar Council as well as the Quetta Bar Association have filed identical review petitions against the order passed by the 10-member full court dated June 19, 2020 to the extent of direction given to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) after the court quashed the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A ten-member full court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on June 19 in a short order had quashed the reference of legal effect, holding the proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) as having abetted.

Seven judges of the full court, including Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed had referred the matter to the FBR, directing to initiate tax proceedings against spouse and children of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Filed through Hamid Khan, under Article 188 of the Constitution, the bar councils prayed to the apex court to delete paragraphs 3 to 11 of the impugned order passed on June 19, 2020.