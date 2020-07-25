QWP leader says govt has failed to deliver

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver on its pledges. According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, the headquarters of QWP, he was addressing a gathering of political workers at Sherpao village in Charsadda district.

Farooq Shah, PTI former candidate for Tehsil council, announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters including Ibrahim Khan, Ihsanuddin, Zar Khan, Rahat Gul, Rasees and others. Sikandar Sherpao said the government was least bothered to provide respite to the people in the face of backbreaking inflation.