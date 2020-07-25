close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
July 25, 2020

QWP leader says govt has failed to deliver

National

BR
Bureau report
July 25, 2020

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver on its pledges. According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, the headquarters of QWP, he was addressing a gathering of political workers at Sherpao village in Charsadda district.

Farooq Shah, PTI former candidate for Tehsil council, announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters including Ibrahim Khan, Ihsanuddin, Zar Khan, Rahat Gul, Rasees and others. Sikandar Sherpao said the government was least bothered to provide respite to the people in the face of backbreaking inflation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan