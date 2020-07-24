Medical board to determine woman’s cause of death on Indus Highway

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Health Department constituted a Special Medical Board for exhumation and postmortem of the dead body of deceased Waziran Chachaar to determine the actual cause of her death. According to the official notification issued by DG Health Sindh, Dr Irshad Memon said Special Medical Board would be headed by Medical Superintendent (MS) Liaquat Medical University of Health Science (LMUHS), Hyderabad, Professor of Pathology of LUMHS Jamshoro, Police Surgeon Hyderabad and Woman Medical Officer Umerkot. Waziran Chachaar’s dead body was found on June 27, 2020 by Motorway Police with severe head injuries from Indus Highway, Jamshoro-Sehwan road in the limits of Police Station Chachaar, district Jamshoro while patrolling.

Motorway Police referred the matter to area Police, PS Chachaar, where the dead body was identified as of Wazeera Chachaar resident of nearby village Wadda Chachaar. According to local sources the relatives of the deceased woman Wazeera who earlier were not interested in the registration of the case, are now not happy with the medical procedure of exhumation and postmortem and in this regard father of deceased Waziran, Gul Muhammad Chachaar who is also the complainant of the case has approached Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad division Naeem Ahmed Sheikh to change the investigation of the case from Jamshoro district to any other district. Despite several attempts by this reporter to get the official version of Gul Muhammad Chachaar, he did not attend the phone.

A local source who requested his anonymity told The News that the reluctance in cooperating in police investigation by the relatives of deceased Wairan creating many doubts and there were several rumors regarding the purpose of murder and the actual cause of death.

According to the police sources to date, some 27 people in the connection of said murder have been investigated and police is expecting a major breakthrough in the coming two-three days. FIR under murder charge was lodged in the complaint of deceased’s father Gul Muhammad and police arrested deceased’s husband Ali Bux Chachaar and his brother Karim Bux and one other relative. Jamshoro Police constituted a three-member JIT headed by a senior officer of Jamshoro DSP Farooq Lakhair to probe into the matter of stoning to death of a woman.