Tributes to translators in evolution of literature

Islamabad : Translation and translators have been at the forefront of every stage of the evolution of literature. Translation is a window that brings fresh air and fragrances from other cultures, igniting the tastes of readers and writers alike. It provides information on intellectual and scientific progress and literary landscapes all over the world. Punjabi literature, which started in 12th Century AD with the poetry of Baba Farid, is very rich.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at an online seminar on ‘Translations of World Literature in the Punjabi Language,’ organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

The seminar was presided over by Parveen Malik while the Chairman of PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk presented an introductory note. Jameel Ahmad Pal, Hameed Razi, Zahid Hassan, Khalid Mahmood, Shabbir Shahid, Tipu Sultan Makhdoom, Amjad Saleem Minhas, and Faisal Iqbal Awan presented articles through video link. The seminar was moderated by Dr. Muhammad Asim Butt.

Shafqat Mehmood said that in every period of history, the creative pursuits of writers in Pakistani languages have flourished, as have translations of foreign literature—both of which have enriched Pakistani literature. There is also a tradition of translations in the Punjabi language done by great writers.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said the usefulness and importance of translation in the field of literature and culture have become clear. The translation of creative literature from one language to another has become an effective means of association with other civilizations. “The regional languages of Pakistan are a mirror of the national culture of the region and those familiar with these languages are taking keen interest in promotion of local languages.