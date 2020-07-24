close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
July 24, 2020

Rainy Eid forecast

Islamabad

July 24, 2020

Islamabad: The weathermen have forecast brief spells of thundershowers and humid weather in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas during the upcoming Eidul Azha.

As announced by the Ruet-i-Halal Committee, the three-day festival of sacrifice in Pakistan will begin on August 1. According to meteorologists, light and moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunders will fall on Aug 1, 2, and 3.

With humidity sweeping the region in the monsoon season, they said daytime temperature could fall a bit due to rainfall but the night temperature was likely to stay unchanged.

