Thu Jul 23, 2020
Inter-provincial robbers gang traced

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Inter-provincial robbers gang involved in dozens of robberies and attempt of murder instances in KP and Punjab was traced and located in Sadiqabad areas of Rawalpindi. On tip of information, police raided at a house in the limits of Sadaiqabad Police station and in exchange of fire one robber was injured while two other aides of the robbers fled.

