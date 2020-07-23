tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:CTO Lahore visited the cattle markets to review the traffic arrangements and traffic flow in different sectors. CTO inspected the traffic sector New Airport, Old Airport, Gulberg, Township. He commended DSP Khalid Mehmood, sector Incharge and wardens for their excellent duty in the Shahpur Kanjran cattle market.