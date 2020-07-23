close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

Traffic flow

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

LAHORE:CTO Lahore visited the cattle markets to review the traffic arrangements and traffic flow in different sectors. CTO inspected the traffic sector New Airport, Old Airport, Gulberg, Township. He commended DSP Khalid Mehmood, sector Incharge and wardens for their excellent duty in the Shahpur Kanjran cattle market.

Latest News

More From Lahore