PSA pledges window for CAS Squash in December-January period

ISLAMABAD: The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has assured the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) that it would spare a window in December-January period for holding Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Championship following the decision not to organise any international event till November this year.

The PSF was considering hosting the event from September 14-18 in Islamabad this year but the game’s governing body had decided against holding any international tournament till November.

“We wanted to reschedule the event in September this year as we needed to kickstart squash activities in the country,” PSF secretary Tahir Sultan said. “However, our request was turned down by the PSA mainly due to the uncertain situation.”

“Hopefully we would be allowed to organise the event in December but it depends on the pandemic situation,” he said.