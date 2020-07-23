PSA pledges window for CAS Squash in Dec-Jan period

ISLAMABAD: The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has assured the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) that it would spare a window in December-January period for holding Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Championship following the decision not to organise any international event till November this year.

The PSF was considering hosting the event from September 14-18 in Islamabad this year but the game’s governing body had decided against holding any international tournament till November.

CAS International Squash for men and women was on the cards at the outset of the season but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to reschedule the event in September this year as we needed to kickstart squash activities in the country,” PSF secretary Tahir Sultan said. “However, our request was turned down by the PSA mainly due to the uncertain situation. Secondly, the PSA had bulk of events supposed to be hosted by member countries after resumption of the squash activities across the globe. Despite our requests, the PSA is not ready to create a window in September for CAS Open. However, the world body has promised to reschedule the event at the earliest. Hopefully we would be allowed to organise the event in December but it depends on the pandemic situation.

“Now the situation is ideal for holding international events in Pakistan and we believe that we would be given opportunity to host international events,” he said.

“Holding the event in the absence of international players would be useless as mere organising the event for local players would hardly fetch the required results,” he said.

“For the time being, the professional players should make all-out efforts to keep themselves fit and be ready for future events. The PSF is constantly guiding the players through an online training programme to stay physically fit and motivated,” he said.