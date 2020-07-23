‘Govt ruining country’s economy’

PESHAWAR: A leading businessman and former senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, has accused the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government of ruining the country’s economy.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Ilyas Bilour said the moto behind the constitution of a committee against the sugar and flour scandals put the crucial issue on the backburner. Commenting on Torkham trade affairs, Ilyas Bilour said that a number of agencies and authorities were involved from Peshawar up to Torkham, allegedly taking bribes to clear goods consignments on way to Afghanistan, which, according to him, was a major reason behind the gradual decline in the country’s export and evidence of the incumbent government’s incompetence. Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi has given free hands to his near and dear ones to amass wealth, he said, adding that corruption was at its peak in the country. The ANP leader said that when the premier Imran Niazi took notice of price- hike and artificial increase in the prices of food commodities and other things, the essential items either become unavailable in the market or get costlier.