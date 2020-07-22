NAB must be scrapped after SC judgment: PML-N

LAHORE: The PML-N has said every element of governance and international diplomacy has been pushed to the verge of disaster by the Imran-led mafia government which has embarrassed Pakistan in the entire world.

In a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Party of the PML-N, the leaders passed a resolution which said after the reasons cited by the honourable Supreme Court and the explanation of its decision, the NAB as an institution and its head have no reason to exist, which is why the chairman NAB must resign. They said the judgment issued by the top court is no less than a charge sheet against the NAB as an institution and against the head of this institution. The NAB must be scrapped and fresh and inclusive legislation must be done to create an institution of accountability in accordance with the true principles of justice, law and the Constitution.

The meeting expressed solidarity with all leaders and workers alike, who have been arrested and jailed by the NAB for its politically-motivated unjust reasons. It noted that the politicians are not the only victim of the NAB-Niazi alliance but that any dissident that dares to criticize the government is targeted by the government through NAB which has become the Imran-led government’s instrument of persecution and political vengeance. It said the media has been among its top target where Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was victimized, Channel 24 was shut down and Matiullah Jaan has disappeared for the same reasons. The meeting demanded immediate rescue of Matiullah. The meeting expressed alarm over the devaluation of the rupee and shared concern over the possibility of further devaluation of the national currency.

It demanded that a meeting of the Council of Common Interests be immediately called to deliberate on the reigning sugar, wheat and petrol crisis in the country. The meeting ruled that this government has left the people of Pakistan at the mercy of mafias who have looted the nation under the patronage of the Imran-led government.

The PML-N leaders condemned non-provision of funds to the FATA region that has been merged with the KP province. They welcomed Gilgit-Baltistan elections and praised all that has been achieved by Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman with his leadership and governance. They admonished imposition of a partisan caretaker cabinet and the delay in the elections. The meeting expressed grave concern over the rapidly spreading coronavirus in the country. It condemned mishandling and misinformation spread by the government because of its confusion which worsened the epidemic outbreak. It expressed alarm over the report of the HRCP regarding the true state of COVID-19 in the country and said that a truthful assessment of the situation must be presented to the parliamentary committee concerned.

The meeting paid rich tribute to doctors, nurses and paramedics who risked their lives to serve the nation during the pandemic. The PML-N leaders protested the terrible state of affairs due to electricity load-shedding in Karachi amid scorching heat. They said the government is torturing the people of Karachi just to settle its score with the PPP. They said if the government fails to give a relief package to farmers who have been hit with massive losses due to the locusts attack and the economic fallout of the COVID-19, it will lead to a food security crisis for Pakistan. The meeting expressed alarm over the worsening state of law and order in Punjab. It said the crime rate and degradation of infrastructure under this government in Punjab is terrible and it seems as if the PTI is punishing the people of Punjab for voting the PML-N.

The meeting noted that this government has failed the expectations of the people for Kashmir. It pointed out that Imran Khan’s inaction and diplomatic lull have emboldened India’s brutalities in Kashmir. It said the secret ordinance to facilitate the serving Indian RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav points towards a questionable hidden agenda of this government. The meeting highlighted a brewing humanitarian crisis in Indian-occupied Kashmir due to New Delhi’s illegal annexation, crushing curfew and communication blackout of the valley since August 5.

The meeting said Pakistan should join hands with China to present a resolution in the United Nations Security Council, asking the UN to ensure implementation of its resolutions on Occupied Kashmir and deliver its promise of ensuring the right to self-determination of Kashmiris. The meeting slammed the continuous ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. It pointed out that the cowardly Indian forces intentionally target civilian populated areas. The meeting condemned India’s election as a temporary member of the UNSC and slammed the PTI government’s diplomatic failure that helped India get elected with an overwhelming majority.

Our correspondent adds from Islamabad: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), meanwhile, demanded the resignation of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal following the detailed verdict of the Supreme Court on the bail petition of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique.

“The continuation of the chairman NAB on the post is against the moral ethics, as after the detailed judgment the NAB’s credibility has been exposed and it is moral responsibility of the chairman NAB to resign now,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement.

Dr Nafisa Shah said it has been proved that dictators and their remnants were using the accountability as a political tool.

She said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's stance had proved correct when he says that the NAB is used for political engineering.

She said the Supreme Court's detailed verdict had exposed the NAB and identified that pygmies and people of shady past had been imposed on the people.

“Now, the time has come that any death under the NAB's custody is declared a murder and the murderer should be brought to justice,” she said. She said the credibility of NAB had totally ended and it had become a factory of lies.