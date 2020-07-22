SHL gets doctor’s salary account frozen after his settling in US

LAHORE: The Services Hospital Lahore (SHL) administration has got a doctor’s bank account frozen for allegedly drawing salary from the hospital despite settling in the US four months ago.

Dr Durab Shuja, president of SHL chapter of Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, was serving as a medical officer on ad hoc basis at the SHL before leaving for the US on March 19, 2020. However, his monthly salary kept depositing in his account regularly.

The hospital officials told The News that an estimated amount of Rs450,000 was deposited to the doctor’s account in the last four months. They said cash withdrawal transactions were regularly being made from Dr Durab account by another doctor through an ATM card. However, Rs300,000 amount was still available in the account.

SHL Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said that soon after surfacing of the matter, the hospital administration approached the bank concerned and got the account frozen.

He said the hospital administration would hold an inquiry and fix the responsibility not just to recover the illegally-transferred amount but to penalise the culprits also.

However, the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) neither gave any response nor initiated an inquiry into the matter.