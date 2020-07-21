Dacoit killed in Toba encounter

TOBA TEK SINGH: A dacoit was killed in an encounter with City police here on Monday. District police spokesperson Attaullah said that the police received information that two dacoits snatched a motorcycle, cash and a mobile phone from a villager and escaped. Following the information, the police set up a temporary checkpost on Toba-Jhang Bypass.

When the dacoits reached there, they opened fire on the police, which was retaliated by them. As a result, an outlaw was injured while his accomplice managed to escape. The injured dacoit was shifted to the district headquarters hospital where he died.

He was identified as Shafqat Ali of Chak 212/JB, Bhawana, (Chiniot). The killed dacoit was wanted by police of different districts in dozens of robbery, murder and dacoity-cum-rape cases. He was also declared a proclaimed offender by a court. The killed dacoit had recently looted a number of petrol pumps in Faisalabad district.

TRACTOR TAKEN AWAY: Three dacoits snatched a tractor from two farmer brothers at Chak 415/JB on Monday.

Gojra Sadar police said that the outlaws came to an outhouse where they overpowered Abdul Sattar and his brother Muhammad Saleem and took away their tractor. The police are investigating.