ATC extends remand of accused rapist teacher

SUKKUR: The ATC Khairpur on Monday extended remand for seven more days of Sarang Shar, a retired teacher, for rapping, molesting and making videos of two children.

The SSP Khairpur, Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi, said some other facilitators for the teacher in the crime were also arrested and their interrogation was underway, saying ASP Khairpur Saad Arshad was investigating the case. The SSP Khairpur requested the social media users should prevent themselves fake viral videos, adding that the accused was in the police lock-up and had no access of cellphone.

Meanwhile, a local NGO along with the members of civil society carried out protest rally against Thari Mirwah incident. The representatives of protesters, including Shaista Baloch, Kashan Kazi, Dileep Kumar and others, said raping and filming videos of innocent students by a teacher was shocking for all and demanded the government to take stern action against such criminals. They said victims’ families were being pressurised to compromise on the issue.