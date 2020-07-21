‘GI law to help SMEs go global’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser Razak Dawood on Monday said the Geographical Indications (GI) Law would provide legal protection to indigenous products and help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) fetch premium prices for things like Peshawari chappals, Multani pottery, and Hunza apricots etc.

He said this during a briefing following the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce. Talking about the objectives of the GI Law, Dawood underlined that the policy of the government was to get premium prices for indigenous products in the international market, as a lot of companies sold the items without any branding about the product’s origin.

Dawood said that the Standing Committee also appreciated the coordination between the Parliament and Ministry of Commerce for the enactment of GI Act. Pakistan enacted Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Act in March, 2020.

It was a landmark achievement on the part of the Parliament and the government. This would lead to the protection of Pakistani brands and ensure premium price for Pakistani products originating from different areas.

GI Law was pending for over 14 years and a number of companies were using these products under their name tag, without attributing them to their origins.

After the GI Act, indigenous products of Pakistan would get premium price in the international market. Under this Act, a wide range of products, including Basmati rice, Hunza apricot, Sargodha kinnow, Multan mango, Sindhi ajrak and Peshawari chappal etc will be introduced in the international market as national brands of Pakistan.

The GI Act, 2020 provides legal protection to local products, which would encourage SMEs to expand their business worldwide. The protection of geographical indications would boost exports and help support rural development in the country, enhancing the livelihood of agriculture producers and skilled craftsmen.

In addition, the marketing of GI products would enhance the secondary economic activities in the GI region, which would boost the regional economic development.

This promotion of indigenous products could also support growth in the tourism industry, as the people from around the world would be encouraged to access the special products, which only originate from one particular region and form a part of their cultural heritage.

At the end of the debriefing session, the adviser directed the ministry officials to continuously follow up on the implementation of the GI Act and resolve any issues on priority so that the intended objectives were achieved with maximum benefits to the SMEs and local communities around the country.