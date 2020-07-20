Steps to contain virus bearing fruit: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE: Federal Minister Science and Technology Ch Fawad Hussain met Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar here on Sunday. Governance, political and governmental affairs were discussed.

The governor applauded role of Ministry of Science and Technology in war against corona pandemic. According to a handout issued, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry met the governor at Governor House and briefed him about the steps taken by the Ministry of Science and Technology against corona. Ch Sarwar said that the steps taken by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan against corona are showing positive results but there is still a danger of corona spreading through cattle markets on the occasion of Eid.

Strict implementation of SOPs must be ensured as the spread of corona could once again destabilise the situation, while the governor strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in Kashmir and said that the annexation of Kashmir on July 19, 1947 still stands on the principled stand of Pakistan. And Pakistan also stands with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

“The Delhi Minorities Commission on the riots in New Delhi has termed the riots against the New Delhi Muslims a well-organised plan. Modi has been exposed and now there is no doubt that Narendra Modi is the enemy of humanity and his agenda is to target minorities.

The Delhi Minority Commission should not be a silent spectator and United Nations and other international bodies must take action. It is said that by taking immediate notice, Narendra Modi should not only be stopped from such atrocities but also strict action should be taken against him so that such incidents do not happen in future”, the governor said.

Federal Minister Fawad Ch said that the government agencies worked together against corona. Due to which other measures including preparation of ventilators have been ensured in Pakistan. There are still dangers of Corona and if people do not ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent corona on Eid, it is a great danger to the country and nation. Pakistan cannot afford such a situation, he said. He said that the PTI government believes in the strength of institutions and only with the strength of institutions will Pakistan become strong and prosperous.