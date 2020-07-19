4th day without death after May 23

Rawalpindi : No death was reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in last 24 hours however 79 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking tally to 20,263 of which 429 confirmed patients have already died of the disease.

It is worth mentioning here that it is for the fourth time since May 23 that the population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district witnessed a day without reporting of any death due to COVID-19. Earlier, there were no deaths reported from the twin cities on July 1, July 3 and July 8.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that 79 new patients were tested positive from twin cities in last 24 hours though 145 have recovered.

From Rawalpindi district, as many as 29 new patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 5759 of which 4891 have already recovered while 272 have died of the illness, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added the number of confirmed patients admitted at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities in the district was 119 on Saturday while as many as 477 confirmed patients of the disease were in home isolation.

Another 6,560 suspects of the illness have been under quarantine at their homes in Rawalpindi district while some 2,750 have already been relieved after completion of quarantine period, he said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 did not claim any life in ICT in last 24 hours from where as many as 50 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 14,504 of which 11,708 have so far recovered according to the National Command and Control Centre. The virus has so far claimed 157 lives in ICT.

On Saturday, there were 2,639 active cases of the disease in ICT while 596 in Rawalpindi district making a total of 3,235.