Sugar Inquiry Commission: Report made public because of law made by PML-N, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: PML-N lnformation Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Special Assistant on Accountability Shehzad Akbar has proven that he is the spokesperson of sugar, wheat and petrol mafia.

In a statement on Friday, she said Imran gave directions for the export, subsidy and price hike of sugar and to save the mafia responsible for the crisis, the Imran-led mafia made an inquiry commission.

She said it was the same mafia of Imran that helped Jahangir Tareen flee overnight on his private jet. The former Information minister said the "imposed Tabdeeli" of 2018 has shaken up the country and the nation has been suffering. She pointed out that the report of the inquiry commission was made public because of the PML-N legislated law.

She said that one of the worst wheat shortage crisis is looming because of the incompetence of the Imran-led government, just like every other crisis. She said the government kept snoozing while the locusts swarms, fungus and insects ate up the wheat crop.

She said the mafia patronising the government has disrupted the market balance because of which the country is heading towards a wheat crisis and food insecurity. She told Imran to stop beating about the bush and present himself for accountability. She said the rented mouthpieces of the mafia-owned government are trying to create a smokescreen in front of the nation, people won't be fooled by such tactics.