Two Pakistanis make list of finalists for ‘Women Building Peace Award’

Islamabad : Two Pakistani women, Asia Jamil and Tabassum Adnan, have succeeded in making their place in the list of ten finalists for the inaugural Women Building Peace Award announced by the US Institute of Peace (USIP).

The award recognizes the vital role of women who are working in fragile or conflict-affected countries in pursuit of peace. USIP will announce the first recipient of the $10,000 award during a virtual ceremony on September 15.

The 10 finalists for the 2020 Women Building Peace Award include Ángela Maria Escobar (Colombia), Asia Jamil (Pakistan), Beata Mukarubuga (Rwanda), Irene M. Santiago (The Philippines), Julienne Lusenge (the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Odette Habonimana (Burundi), Rita Martin Lopidia Abraham (South Sudan), Rosa Emilia Salamanca González (Colombia), Tabassum Adnan (Pakistan) and Victoria Nyanjura (Uganda).

USIP received over 150 nominations of women peacebuilders from 51 countries. The 10 finalists were selected by USIP's Women Building Peace Council, an 18-member group of experts and leaders in the fields of gender and peacebuilding, for their exemplary commitment and leadership as peacebuilding practitioners and their key roles in ending and preventing violent conflict. Collectively, they represent eight countries and an intergenerational group of peacebuilders.

“USIP is honoured to use our platform to amplify the important and urgent voices of women who are building peace in their communities and countries. As we struggle to navigate a global crisis and an increasingly complex world, these 10 women stand out as courageous beacons of hope and strength. We hope this award shines a light on the indelible contributions of women peacebuilders everywhere and inspires future generations,” said Nancy Lindborg, USIP president and CEO in a press release.

The Women Building Peace Award builds on 10 years of USIP's existing work to empower women, elevate their voices, and support their roles in local and national peace processes. "These are women who have persevered under some of the toughest circumstances. They are inspiring figures and extraordinary models of collaboration, leadership, courage, and commitment," said Marcia Carlucci, co-chair of the council.