Bureau report
PESHAWAR: Qul for the mother of Shah Nawaz Khan and grandmother of journalist Rashid Faraz Khattak will be held today (Thursday) at the Hosay village in Mardan district.
The deceased was also the mother of Dr Arshad Ali, Deputy Medical Superintendent, District Headquarters Hospital, Mardan, and former councillor Syedul Ibrar Khan.