Nine arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Nine accused were arrested in cases of gambling and motorbike lifting on Wednesday.

On the directives of DPO Dr Zahidullah, the police raided Hoti area and arrested an accused in murder case and six accused in gambling along with the money on bet. Also, Jabar Police Station personnel arrested three accused in motorcycle lifting and also recovered from them the amount they had earned by selling the bikes.

Meanwhile, Dr Zahidullah met members of Mardan Youth Parliament and discussed efforts to curb various anti-social activities. They assured cooperation to the police in fighting crimes.