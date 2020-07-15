Drop scene of marriage

Rawalpindi : “Yes! I was a female in the near past but converted to a male after my sex was changed naturally,” Asima Bibi, now Ali Naqqash, told media people after getting marriage in a court of law with Neha Ali, the previous day.

A report published in different newspapers and broadcasted in TV channels that a girl got marriage with another girl in a local court and registered their ‘Nikah’ documents in relevant department. The court, later summoned both the girls and SHO Taxila on the complaint of Neha’s father on the next date.

Ali Naqqash, rejecting the public impression created by Neha’s father, saying that he used to be a female in the past but as he felt changing of his sex, he consulted his doctor and psychotics who advised him surgery and he converted to male after the procedure.

Ali said that he has complete documents as a prove that ‘he is a complete male now’. He said that he didn’t change his CNIC for marriage but he properly applied for the change well before wedlock with doc­um­entary proves.

“I followed Islamic enjoins required for the marriage and never negate the Islamic laws,” Ali Naqqash said and added that they both were very happy as husband and wife and would always follow the edicts of Islam.