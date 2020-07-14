Somalia’s army chief survives suicide bombing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOGADISHU: Somalia´s army chief, General Odowa Yusuf Rage, on Monday survived a suicide bomb attack that was claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, military sources said. A civilian died and half a dozen other people were wounded in the attack on his motorcade in the capital Mogadishu, one said. “The terrorist, driving a Toyota Surf Land Cruiser, tried to strike a convoy escorting the army chief when the security forces fired several warning shots to stop him,” said Captain Mohamed Ismail, a military official. “But he ignored (the shots), and the forces directly fired on him, detonating the vehicle. A civilian died and six others were wounded, including two soldiers,” he said.