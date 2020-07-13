FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has asked the Wasa officers to adopt and implement coordinated strategy for successful implementation of monsoon plan. He was presiding over a meeting held to review the Wasa preparations to cope with the challenges of monsoon season here on Sunday. FDA Additional Director General Amir Aziz, Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar, DMD Adnan Nisar, Admin Director Shoaib Rasheed, Operation Director Shabbir Ahmed and other officers were present in the meeting.