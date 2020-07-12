Yemen's plight

“When the entire world is braving Covid-19 they are braving hunger.” The United Nations report about Yemen is scary; it has warned that Yemen is on the verge of yet another famine. Yemen was yanked into a drought-like situation after the agony-spattered civil war that was instigated in 2016. According to the FAO, Covid-19 and insufficient remittance from the Gulf countries have further aggravated the circumstances in the country. The public health facility of the country has buckled. Around 80 percent of the total population is reliant on foreign aid while the rest is waiting for any divine mercy.

As many as 80,000 children have succumbed to starvation across Yemen within five years while 130 children are dying of it per day. In addition, five million children are likely to be affected if things continue to deteriorate like that.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal