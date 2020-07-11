Commissioner urges facilities to Attock traders

ATTOCK: Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Mehmood directed the officials of district government to ensure provision of all needed facilities to the traders here in the district.

He expressed these views during his visit to model cattle market in Gondal. The Gondal cattle market is the largest for the sale and purchase of cows, buffaloes and oxen.

Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood added that to protect the sacrificial animals and citizens from diseases fumigation would be ensured in the cattle market besides supply of clean drinking water and quality food items would also be ensured.

He said that all agencies and departments concerned should discharge their official obligations through hardworking, spirit and enthusiasm as they did last year for providing maximum facilities to the general public.

He directed that no cattle market would be allowed to set up across the district except for the places specified.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar on this occasion informed Capt (R) Mehmood that a veterinary dispensary is also established at market to facilitate masses and was told that veterinary doctors would be available round the clock in the market.