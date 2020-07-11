Services repatriated

LAHORE:The Punjab governor/chancellor has repatriated the services of Dr Manzoom Akhtar of University of Education (UOE) Lahore to his parent university, i.e., PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi. According to a notification, the chancellor repatriated the services of Dr Manzoom Akhtar in exercise of the powers vested in him under Section 10 (3) read with Section 11 of the University of Education, Lahore Ordinance 2002 on account of irregularities in appointment of Dr Manzoom Akhtar as director (Administration), University of Education.