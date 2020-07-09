Post-mortem hints girl was stoned to death in Jamshoro

SUKKUR: GDA MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi visited the grieving family of a girl Wazira Chachaar allegedly stoned to death by her husband and brother-in-law a few days ago, while the postmortem confirms the death to have been caused by hard and blunt objects.

Abbasi condoled with the parents of the victim and solicited details about the tragic incident. Talking to the media, Abbasi said that the brutal incident happened in the constituency of CM Sindh, which is a criminal neglect and he must resign. She said crimes against innocent girls and women are an everyday affair in Sindh but the government seems not interested in addressing the issue. The victim's father, Gul Muhammed Chachar, said that influentials of the area were pressurising him to settle and compromise over the issue. He also expressed concerns over the JIT established under SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ali Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the postmortem report revealed that the girl had several injuries over her body but those on her head and face by a hard and blunt object caused her death. The report also established that she was pregnant at the time of death.

In a related development, the Chachaar Police produced the accused Ali Bakhash and his brother Kareem Bakhash before the Special Court of the Special Judge, Jamshoro, who granted five day remand to the police.

Meanwhile, the civil society drew the personal attention of the sisters of PPP Chairman, Assefa Bhutto and Bakhtawar Bhutto, demanding serious action on the shocking incident. They said protecting lives of citizens is the fundamental responsibility of a government but the obligation increases manifolds when lives and dignity of women are involved. They said heinous crimes against women in Sindh are escalating but the system protects criminals who go scot free.