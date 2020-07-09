Protests outside Indian HC against atrocities in Kashmir

LONDON: British Kashmiris and Pakistani protesters converged outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday, protesting against the atrocities committed by the Indian army against innocent civilians in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to a press release from the Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, the protesters followed the Covid-19 guidelines as set by the UK government. Carrying placards and chanting slogans against the Narendra Modi government, the protesters were from various communities.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK President Fahim Kayani called on the international community to play its role in forcing India to lift the “inhuman curfew” in occupied Kashmir. He also said it was high time to impose economic sanctions on India, because it has violated the universal declaration of human rights, and the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir. Kayani questioned why India was not permitting foreign observers to visit occupied Kashmir, if “everything is normal and it has nothing to hide from outside the world”. He further stated that innocent Kashmiris are suffering under a brutal lockdown for over eleven months, which has been designed to target the vulnerable, women, children and young people.

Global Kashmir and Pakistan Council Chairman Raja Sikandar Khan said: “Today we are here to show our support and solidarity for the freedom struggle of the innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.” International Human Rights Voice of Victims Director Rehana Ali said the Indian army have used rape as a weapon of war against the women and young girls of Kashmir. The army has been given impunity under black laws and so far not a single Indian army soldier has been prosecuted for their inhumane violence.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK Midland Zone Secretary General Azam Farooq said the image of a three-year-old child who sat on top of the murdered body of his grandfather, has sent shock waves throughout the region. “That picture has exposed the real face of so-called largest democracy of the world,” he said.