JI Youth holds protest rally

Rawalpindi : Jamaat-e-Islami Youth held a protest rally outside Rawalpindi Press Club under the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Punjab Deputy Secretary General Raza Ahmad Shah against the government’s plan to build a temple in Islamabad at the government’s expense, says a press release.

In the protest leader of the JIU including Imran Khan President JIU youth, Uzair Hamid, former MPA Hanif Chaudhry, Member Cantonment Board Khalid Mirza, Ziaullah Chauhan, Mirza Sami, Jamshed Bhatti, Asghar Khan, Khurram Abbasi, Malik Azeem and others participated. Addressing the protesters, Raza Ahmad Shah said that Pakistan came into being on the basis of two national ideologies for which Muslims sacrificed their lives, property and dignity.

He said Islam is the only religion in which minorities have full rights but Islam It is not acceptable to build a temple with the tax money of the people in the capital city which has a small number of Hindus as there is already a temple in Saidpur and there are many temples in Rawalpindi to make the state of Madina. The claimants should take the nails of conscience because the Prophet (PBUH) had never built a temple or an idol in his life, nor did his companions. Recently, a 23-year-old mosque was martyred in Model Town Humak and notices have been issued to seven more mosques.