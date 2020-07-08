Nowshera reports 48th fatality from Covid-19

NOWSHERA: Another man lost life to Covid-19 in Nowshera on Tuesday, which brought the total number of the fatalities in the district from the viral infection to 48, officials said.

District Health Officer Dr Gul Man Shah and District Coronavirus Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan told the media the new victim was Inayatullah, 70, a resident of the Akora Khattak town of Nowshera. The officials said apart from 48 people who died in the district, as many as 21 people from Nowshera had died of coronavirus in other parts of the country. The doctors said 30 more people tested positive Covid-19 and this took the number of infected patients to 820. More people recovered from Covid-19 and that put the tally of those recovering from the viral infection to 631 after 76 more people defeated the virus.

Arrests: District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain told the media at a press conference that the Nowshera police had launched a crackdown on the drug traffickers during which drugs were seized and arrests made. He said up to 100 drug dealers were arrested during the campaign. The official said 148 kgs of hashish 15 kg opium, two kgs ice (methamphetamine), 1.5 kg heroin and 105 bottles of liquor were seized during the crackdown.

MURDER: Two people were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at a cab in Doran area of Nowshera.

Those killed were identified as Barkat Shah and Muhammad Fayyaz. They were travelling in the car that bore the registration no RIP 2474.

Two women travelling in the same cab and the driver escaped unhurt in the firing. The families of the victims did not name anybody in the first information report.

ACCIDENT: One person was killed in a road accident between an auto-rickshaw and a qingqi. The accident happened on the Mardan Road. The victim was stated to be 16-year-old Umar who was driving one automobile.

The officials said a total of 2794 people had been tested for coronavirus so far of whom 1850 were found to be negative.