Six commit suicide in Faisalabad incidents

FAISALABAD: Six persons, including two women, committed suicide in separate incidents here on Monday.

Muhammad Irshad of Ali Town, Sharafat Masud of Shahkot, Hanni Nawab of Sargodha Road, Qaisar Taj of Chak 7 and Faiza Bibi of Chiniot Road committed suicide by taking poison over different domestic issues. Meanwhile, Suleman Shahzad of Chak 214 attempted suicide over financial issues.

Wasa arrangements for monsoon: Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Monday visited the parking yard to review the preparations of the Wasa regarding emergency during monsoon season. Wasa MD Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, Director Operations West Ghulam Shabir Chaudhry, Director Construction Ikramullah and others were also present. Commissioner Ishrat Ali inspected the machinery and vehicles operating there during the rainy season.

The commissioner said that during the rainy season, all machinery and vehicles of the Wasa should be operational and availability of all field staff should be ensured so that rain water could be drained out timely. The commissioner said that the record of the Wasa machinery as well as machinery of other relevant departments, including Metropolitan Corporation, C&W and Irrigation Department, should be compiled for drainage of possible rainwater in monsoon season. Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said that all preparations were complete to deal with the emergency situation after possible rains during the monsoon season. He said that with limited resources, strive to deliver the best results, machinery and vehicles were operational while staff was also active and fully prepared for the best work. He said that the cleaning and desalination campaign of sewer lines was underway before the monsoon season which would yield positive results and the citizens would be provided with the best drainage during the monsoon season.

NLC RESUMES WORK ON PROJECT: Due to efforts of Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, the NLC has resumed the construction work for the completion of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass mega project on Canal Road here. In this connection, the NLC officers met with FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja to discuss the matters relating to the Kashmir Bridge Underpass project. NLC Project Director Brigadier Umar Farooq, Project Manager Col Saeed Rasul and Deputy Project Manager Col Adnan were present in the meeting.

NESPAK Director Amjad Saeed, FDA Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Engineering Hassan Zaheer and other officers also attended the meeting.

The FDA Director General welcomed the NLC officers and said that the Kashmir Bridge Underpass mega project was very important to manage the traffic pressure on Canal Road and the Punjab government was taking appropriate measures to complete this project without further delay.

He appreciated the willingness of NLC to restore the construction work and said that liabilities of the NLC against the FDA would be cleared immediately after receiving the required funds.

He informed that the total cost of the project was Rs 1.28 billion and remaining funds of Rs 510 million, including arrears of the NLC, were awaited.

He lauded the excellent role of the NLC in the national development and said that the NLC had promoted the culture of durable construction of projects with high techniques of engineering.

DC VISITS DHQ HOSPITAL: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali along with parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib and Firdous Rai on Monday visited the DHQ Hospital and inspected the medical facilities being provided to the patients at emergency and other departments.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Health CEO Dr Mushtaq Supra and DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present on the occasion. The DC and the parliamentarians directed the management of the hospital that there should be no negligence in the process of treatment. The DC said that inspections of government hospitals were being carried out on the instructions of the Punjab government and monitoring was being done to rectify the shortcomings.

FIVE HOTELS SEALED: Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari on Monday sealed five hotels and imposed Rs 90,500 fine on 12 for selling bread (Roti) at high rate. He checked the price of bread in the hotels in different areas and imposed fine.