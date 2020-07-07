ECP denies CEC’s meeting with president secretly

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday vehemently denied a piece of information, circulating on social media, giving the impression the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had recently met with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. In response to a tweet by noted Geo News analyst and anchor Saleem Safi, the Election Commission said the information was totally baseless. “This propaganda on social media is an attempt to malign a constitutional institution of Pakistan. There has never been any contact with the president either through messaging or any indirect channel or on personal level except a call on meeting, only once for a few minutes after the appointment as CEC during the office hours,” it noted. –Correspondent