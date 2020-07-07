Nothing has really changed in Sindh: Haleem Adil Sheikh

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that when Bilawal held a press conference and delivered speeches in Lahore, they felt that perhaps all was well in Sindh but today we are here in Larkana and nothing has really changed. Haleem Adil Sheikh, along with other PTI leaders, paid a visit to the house of MPA Muazzam Ali Abbasi to offer condolence on the demise of his father Haji Munawar Ali Abbasi. Later, addressing a press conference in the Insaf House, Larkana, flanked by Saifullah Abro, Sumair Mir Sheikh, Ali Mir Jat, Ameenullah Moosakhel, Mir Barkat Talpur, Agha Maula Bux and others, Haleem Adil said that he often visited the whole Sindh and the government of Sindh wanted to stifle his voice. He said Bilawal had said to hold a debate with him and he was ready. Haleem Adil said two days ago two children drowned while bathing and their dead bodies were shifted on motorcycles. He said billions of rupees were spent on purchase of ambulances. He asked where are these ambulances. He said the irrigation department was also affected due to coronavirus and contracts were being given in this department only to blue-eyed boys. He said Khairpur is the district of an ex-chief minister of the PPP, but still logs of trees are used there to cross canals. He said in Sindh of PPP, the poor people use donkey carts as ambulance vans. He said 12 years of PPP government in Sindh are in fact 12 years of corruption, loot and plunder. Haleem Adil said medicines of Rs20 million were stolen from government hospitals of District Larkana alone. He said medicines are stolen from all government hospitals of Sindh. He said when this scam was exposed, six DHOs were transferred. He said medicines of government hospitals were found from graveyards. He asked if the Sindh government was also giving medical treatment to the dead. He said in Ratodero, a water tank was made but no water was supplied to

citizens. He said 80 percent population of Larkana drinks contaminated water. He said the rulers who are not able to give clean drinking water to people are challenging the opposition for a debate. He said the Sindh government has given nothing to the poor masses. He said three main hospitals of Karachi were with the federal government which were handed to Sindh after the 18th Amendment. He said the apex courts decided that the federal government should take control of these hospitals. He said the PPP says that it was an attack on Sindh but these hospitals are property of the poor people.