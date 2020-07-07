We want ‘all-zero formula’, not minus one formula: Fazlur Rehman

SUKKUR: JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after condoling with Safdar Abbasi and Moazam Abbasi on the demise of Munawar Ali Abbasi in Larkana, while talking to the media on Monday said that they wanted all-zero formula not minus one formula and he was hopeful in this regard. He said that the general elections were fake and the JUI-F had not accepted the result of the general election. He said that the JUI-F had held 14 ‘million marches’ and then Azadi March against the selected prime minister. He said that the results of the Azadi March would have been different if the opposition leaders had ensured the maximum participation of their workers but no doubt opposition leaders had joined his Azadi March. He said that he was not disappointed because he was on the path of truth.

He said that the present budget was an IMF budget. The PTI government in its two-year rule had failed to meet the targets of revenue collection. He said that survival of countries depends on economic growth but there is a zero economic growth. He said the PTI government instead of fulfilling its promises of giving jobs to 10 million had deprived 3.5 million people of their jobs. He said that Imran Khan was attempting to abolish the 18th Amendment which was a unanimously passed by both houses. He said that Imran Khan provided billion rupees relief to his friends by increasing the rates of POL by 25 rupees. He said that due to poverty, people were committing suicide. He accused Imran Khan of creating rifts among the provinces and weakening the Federation and said that the scheduled all parties conference in Karachi by JUI-F 9th July will be a result-oriented.