July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020

PAL to hold Baidal Conference today

July 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online ‘Baidal Conference’ to commemorate 152 death anniversary of well-known Sindhi Sufi poet and intellectual Hazrat Faqeer Qaddir Baksh Baidal today(Tuesday). In collaboration with Baidal committee Sindh, the conference will highlight his different articles and poetry. Writer and Intellectual Hafiz Khan and Intellectual Dr Nabilla Hafiz will be the chief Guest, an official said on Monday.

