Five civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five civilians, including two boys and two elderly women, were injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

“Indian Army troops’ unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial sector, along the LoC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC.“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Nikial sector of the LoC, on July 5, 2020, 10-year-old Junaid s/o Dr Muhammad Aziz, 7-year-old Aryan s/o Muhammad Ishfaq, 70-year-old Jahan Begum w/o Muhammad Wazeer, 50-year-old Zubaida Bibi w/o Saddique Muhammad and 15-year-old Kamran Shafique s/o Muhammad Shafique — all residents of Truthi and Ghim Bala village — sustained serious injuries,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Foreign Office, this year, India has committed 1,595 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 121 innocent civilians.Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Foreign Office said such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” it said, adding: “By raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.”