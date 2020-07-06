The ‘Donkey King’ releases in USA

KARACHI: Pakistan’s highest-grossing animated feature film ‘The Donkey King’ is set to expand its reign to USA & UK with dubbed English release on Amazon Prime Video.

Released in 2018, The Donkey King has become a phenomenon that refuses to subside. After grossing Rs25 crore at the domestic box office the film has had dubbed theatrical release in 10 countries including Spain, Korea, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine amongst others.

Only recently, the film had its television premiere in Pakistan, smashing all viewership records to become most watched TV premiere in Pakistan's history. Now it is dubbed in English and available-on-demand exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in USA & UK.

Aziz Jindani, the maker of Donkey King, while expressing his views said "The Donkey King's continued global acceptance underscores that when content is built on universal truths & insights it can transcend geographies and language. The film has been dubbed in more than 10 languages now and when I watched English version, it was so good, I forgot that the original language was Urdu.”

The commercially and critically successful movie follows Mangu’s unusual story, a donkey, who becomes a king by chance. It hasn’t only garnered acclaim locally but has also opened great avenues for the Pakistani film industry, penetrating global markets with its phenomenal success.

The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios. The Urdu version of the film features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin, and Jawed Sheikh.