Four SHOs removed

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan removed four SHOs over poor performance and misuse of powers.

Among the removed SHOs are: Model Town SHO Javed, Shafiqabad SHO Afzal and Defence B SHO Assad. They were closed to police lines.

Arham was posted as Kahna SHO, Anjum Toqeer as Nishtar Colony SHO, Assad as Ghaziabad SHO, Attique as Shafiqabad SHO and Nayar Nisar as Defence B SHO.

Motorbike Ambulance: The Punjab Emergency Service director general has congratulated the Motorbike Ambulance Service team on managing over 200,000 emergencies in Lahore while maintaining an average response time of 4.5 minutes, which is an achievement even internationally.

He appreciated the staff of the Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) for providing exemplary services to the helpless victims of 200,000 accidents and emergencies. He said the Motorbike First Responders had enhanced the operational efficiency of Rescue 1122 and overcome urban challenges in emergency response by ensuring immediate handling of emergency victims and provided a sense of safety amongst citizens of major cities of Punjab.

The Rescue 1122 DG was informed that the MAS Lahore responded to 200,000 emergencies, including 130,442 road crashes, 47,775 medical emergencies, 4,282 emergencies of fall or slipping, 9,984 occupational emergencies, 1,688 emergencies of electric shock, burn, delivery and animal rescue, etc, 46 cases of drowning, 3,355 crime emergencies, 2,397 fire cases, 69 incidents of building collapse and 32 cases of furnace blast/cylinder blast.

kite flyers: Police registered 8,879 cases and arrested 8,939 kite flyers and sellers during the current year.

Police recovered 96,869 kites and 9,945 kite string spools from the possession of the accused.

Similarly, police registered 830 cases and arrested 915 persons on charges of wheelie during the current year.

CCPO: The capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore inspected the state of the art building of Gulshan Iqbal police station.

He also inspected front desk, muharrar office, lock-up and investigation rooms.

He said that police stations were being made more comfortable for the citizens where they could properly sit and drink cold water.