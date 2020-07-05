Steps on to solve water crisis in Tank

TANK: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi Saturday said that with the installation of four new tube-wells, citizens of Tank city would get clean drinking water.He said this while talking to members of the Tank Press Club at his office. The official lauded the role of the journalists for highlighting various problems being faced by people and highlighting issues and bringing them into the notice of the district administration. He said with the district administration had already conducted a survey to find areas facing scarcity of water and install tube-wells there. He said that hand dug-wells and water hand-pumps had also been installed in rural areas. He also said that work had been started on the cleanliness and de-silting of streams and canals in the district to prevent floods in monsoon rains.